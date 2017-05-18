Biafra: Nigerian security operatives ...

Biafra: Nigerian security operatives plan to main, kill us on May 30 - MASSOB

By Vincent Ujumadu Awka- THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday raised an alarm, alleging that it had gathered intelligence reports that security operatives were planning to unleash mayhem on its members on May 30 if they embarked on the commemoration of the fallen Biafran heroes and the 50th anniversary of declaration of Republic of Biafra by the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

