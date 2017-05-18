Biafra: Nigerian security operatives plan to main, kill us on May 30 - MASSOB
By Vincent Ujumadu Awka- THE Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday raised an alarm, alleging that it had gathered intelligence reports that security operatives were planning to unleash mayhem on its members on May 30 if they embarked on the commemoration of the fallen Biafran heroes and the 50th anniversary of declaration of Republic of Biafra by the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|May 11
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr '17
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC