Anti graft war: Wike urges FG to stop entertaining Nigerians
GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has called on the federal government to approach the fight against corruption with seriousness, stressing that the recent situation where judges were bundled into prisons before allegations were investigated made a mockery of the government's anti graft war. Wike spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during the commissioning of the federal High court complex built by the state government and donated to the federal government.
