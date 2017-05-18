Anti graft war: Wike urges FG to stop...

Anti graft war: Wike urges FG to stop entertaining Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has called on the federal government to approach the fight against corruption with seriousness, stressing that the recent situation where judges were bundled into prisons before allegations were investigated made a mockery of the government's anti graft war. Wike spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt during the commissioning of the federal High court complex built by the state government and donated to the federal government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... May 11 Parden Pard 5
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding May 10 Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr '17 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC