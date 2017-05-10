Always stand for truth, Osinbajo charges Nigerians
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has admonished Nigerians to always stand by the truth in their daily lives in order to honour God and secure His intervention. Osinbajo gave the charge in a sermon he delivered on Sunday to the congregation at the Redeemed Christian Church of God , Jesus House, Silverbird Entertainment Centre, Central Area, Abuja.
