Alleged $8.8m fraud on foreign nationals: Court fixes May 23 for application to stop arrest warrant

The hearing of an application seeking to set aside an arrest warrant issued against two foreigners , over alleged $ 8.8 million fraud has been fixed for May 23, by a Lagos High Court, Ikeja. The Director of Public Prosecution, DPP are prosecuting the Indian-British nationals; Deepak Khilnani and Sushil Chandra , alleged to have defrauded their Nigeria partner, Green Fuels Limited , in 2008 , for conspiracy, cheating, stealing and false representation, before Justice Atinuke Ipaye .

