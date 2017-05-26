Alleged $8.8m fraud on foreign nationals: Court fixes May 23 for application to stop arrest warrant
The hearing of an application seeking to set aside an arrest warrant issued against two foreigners , over alleged $ 8.8 million fraud has been fixed for May 23, by a Lagos High Court, Ikeja. The Director of Public Prosecution, DPP are prosecuting the Indian-British nationals; Deepak Khilnani and Sushil Chandra , alleged to have defrauded their Nigeria partner, Green Fuels Limited , in 2008 , for conspiracy, cheating, stealing and false representation, before Justice Atinuke Ipaye .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|Sat
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC