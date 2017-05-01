Address ills in the land, Nigerian Baptist Convention tells FG

The Nigerian Baptist Convention, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to rise up to the challenges in the country that are bringing untold hardship to the populace with a view to providing lasting solution to them. This was the part of the recommendations issued at the just concluded 104th annual session of the denomination held this week in Abuja, presided over by its President who is also the President, Christian Association of Nigeria , Dr Samson Ayokunle.

