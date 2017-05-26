82 freed Chibok schoolgirls arrive in Nigeria's capital

In this Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016 file photo released by the Nigeria State House, Chibok schoolgirls recently freed from Islamic extremist captivity are seen during a meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, Nigeria. Large numbers of Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago by Boko Haram have been freed in exchange for detained suspects with the extremist group, Nigeria's government announced early Sunday, May 7, 2017 in the largest release negotiated yet in the battle to save nearly 300 girls whose mass abduction exposed the mounting threat posed by the Islamic State-linked fighters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.