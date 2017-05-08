82 Chibok Girls: Nigerian Community in S/Africa commends FG
The Nigerian Community in South Africa on Sunday commended the Federal Government for securing the release of 82 Chibok girls held in captivity by Boko Haram group. On the night of April 14, 2014, 276 female students were kidnapped from the Government Secondary School in Chibok town, Borno State.
