70% of Nigerians in rural areas lack access to quality medicines, says PMGMAN

17 hrs ago

Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturers say 70 per cent of Nigerians living in the hinterlands have no access to quality medicines, blaming the development on the limited number of manufacturers and other stakeholders in the rural areas. To this end, the Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, PMG-MAN is convening a forum that would focus on ways to expand frontiers of availability of drugs beyond the cities to all parts of the country.

