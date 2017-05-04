7 killed in another suicide bomb attack in Borno
The Borno Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of seven persons after two suspected female suicide bombers attacked Mandarari ward in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno. Malam Murtala Ibrahim of the Borno Police Command Public Relations Unit, confirmed the incident in statement he issued in Maiduguri.
