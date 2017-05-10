5,500 Nigerians to be deported from L...

5,500 Nigerians to be deported from Libya, Mali

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

A total of 5,500 Nigerians are set to be deported from Mali and Libya, over various migration offences ranging from Human trafficking, smuggling of migrants, and non possession of valid travel documents. Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP Julie Okah-Donli, made this disclosure yesterday, during her maiden visit at the agency's zonal command in Lagos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ... 7 hr St Rick Saintpornum 4
News Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding 18 hr Big Phobe 2
News How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ... May 6 boggle 1
News 53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W... Apr 22 Christardy 1
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... Apr 19 He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,930,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC