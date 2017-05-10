5,500 Nigerians to be deported from Libya, Mali

A total of 5,500 Nigerians are set to be deported from Mali and Libya, over various migration offences ranging from Human trafficking, smuggling of migrants, and non possession of valid travel documents. Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP Julie Okah-Donli, made this disclosure yesterday, during her maiden visit at the agency's zonal command in Lagos.

