26 people killed after 2 buses collide on Nigerian highway1 hour ago

Authorities say at least 26 people have died after two buses collided and caught fire on a busy highway in western Nigeria. Police said the two buses were trying to overtake other vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and ended up striking each other.

