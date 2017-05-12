258 Nigerians deported from Libya ret...

258 Nigerians deported from Libya return home, some in pain

15 hrs ago

The deputy director of the National Emergency Management Agency, Bandele Onimode, says some of the 258 returnees are suffering from depression and malnutrition. Four children and an infant were among the group that arrived in Lagos late Thursday.

Chicago, IL

