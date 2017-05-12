258 Nigerians deported from Libya return home, some in pain
The deputy director of the National Emergency Management Agency, Bandele Onimode, says some of the 258 returnees are suffering from depression and malnutrition. Four children and an infant were among the group that arrived in Lagos late Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damien Hirst accused of copying African art at ...
|Thu
|Parden Pard
|5
|Dozens on trial over alleged Nigerian gay wedding
|May 10
|Big Phobe
|2
|How teen moms in Nigeria could wind up hurt by ...
|May 6
|boggle
|1
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC