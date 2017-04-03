Why Igbo feel unwanted in Nigeria - Nwodo
L AST week, old members of the Sigma Club of the University of Ibadan, held a dinner in honour of President General of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in Lagos. At the event, some eminent Nigerians such as Elder Statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark; former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Afenifere elder, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo; and Professor Biyi Afonja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to restructure Nigeria and prevent the country from disintegrating.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC