Why Igbo feel unwanted in Nigeria - Nwodo

L AST week, old members of the Sigma Club of the University of Ibadan, held a dinner in honour of President General of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in Lagos. At the event, some eminent Nigerians such as Elder Statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark; former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Afenifere elder, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; former governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo; and Professor Biyi Afonja, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to restructure Nigeria and prevent the country from disintegrating.

