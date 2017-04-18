Whistle blower: Garba Shehu commends ...

Whistle blower: Garba Shehu commends zeal, patriotism of Nigerians

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Presidency has commenced efforts to strengthen the mechanism of the Whistle blower policy following breakthroughs in the war against corruption and unaccounted wealth. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development to State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h... 7 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC