Whistle blower: Garba Shehu commends zeal, patriotism of Nigerians
The Presidency has commenced efforts to strengthen the mechanism of the Whistle blower policy following breakthroughs in the war against corruption and unaccounted wealth. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this development to State House correspondents on Wednesday in Abuja.
