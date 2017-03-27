Where Nigeria went wrong - Akinjide, Adebanjo

FIRST and Second republics Minister, Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN,has traced the genesis of Nigeria's socio-economic and political problems to giving leadership positions to people who were not prepared for them. According to him, Nigeria would have fared better if the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo or Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, who he said were ready to rule, were allowed to assume power at Independence in 1960.

