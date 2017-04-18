We set up EFCC to fight corruption, n...

We set up EFCC to fight corruption, not to entertain Nigerians - PDP

Vanguard

The People Democratic Party, PDP, has charged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to stop what it described as a circus show, noting the agency had drifted from the focussed body established in 2003 by Olusegun Obasanjo, who became President on its platform. Reacting to the monies discovered by the EFCC in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, PDP alleged that under President Muhammadu Buhari, the anti-corruption fight had lost focus.

