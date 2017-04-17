We can meet Nigeria annual rice deman...

We can meet Nigeria annual rice demand - Gov. Ishaku

16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Monday said that the state had the potential to produce 10million tonnes of rice, the annual demand of the country, with adequate financing and availability of modern equipment. Ishaku said this in Ardo-kola at a stakeholders' meeting of the PDP's delegates representing Jalingo and Ardo-kola.

Chicago, IL

