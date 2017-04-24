Utomi, Anifowoshe, Others for Nigeria...

Utomi, Anifowoshe, Others for Nigeria-Britain Association Lecture Series

Prof. Pat Utomi; Director of Arts, British Council Nigeria, Ochai Ojoma, and General Manager, Enterprise Development Center, Mr. Wale Anifowoshe, are among speakers expected to share their insights at the forth coming Nigerian British Association Lecture Series/Seminars scheduled to hold at the Lagos Resource Centre on May 4 in Lagos. The seminar, holding under the theme, "Opportunities in a Recession; The Role of Creative Enterprise", is designed for Mid-Career Professionals and Young Creative Entrepreneurs.

