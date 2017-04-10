US Doctors Arrive Nigeria to Provide ...

US Doctors Arrive Nigeria to Provide Free Services

A team of highly skilled doctors from the United States arrives the country this weekend for a medical mission at Ile Ife, Osun State. The 20-man collaborative team of physicians, surgeons and medical support staff is made up mostly of the almmni of the Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, formerly University of Ife.

