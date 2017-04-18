UPDATE 3-Nigeria, strong dollar take toll on Ecobank's 2016 earnings

Ecobank, which operates in nearly 40 African countries, said on Tuesday a recession in Nigeria and a strong U.S. dollar led to a loss for 2016, sending its shares 5 percent lower. Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank's chief executive told Reuters he expected the pan-African lender to be back in the black this year, after it decided to absorb non-performing loans from its Nigerian unit through a "bad bank" to enable it compete.

