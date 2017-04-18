UPDATE 3-Nigeria, strong dollar take ...

UPDATE 3-Nigeria, strong dollar take toll on Ecobank's 2016 earnings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Ecobank, which operates in nearly 40 African countries, said on Tuesday a recession in Nigeria and a strong U.S. dollar led to a loss for 2016, sending its shares 5 percent lower. Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank's chief executive told Reuters he expected the pan-African lender to be back in the black this year, after it decided to absorb non-performing loans from its Nigerian unit through a "bad bank" to enable it compete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates (Oct '16) Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,827 • Total comments across all topics: 280,412,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC