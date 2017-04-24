UPDATE 2-Nigeria naira's new investors rate eases for second day
The value of Nigeria's latest naira exchange rate, set specifically for portfolio investors, eased for a second straight day on Wednesday even as the central bank stepped up dollar sales on the spot and forward markets. The naira closed at 380.39 on the new foreign exchange trading window introduced by the central bank for investors, data from market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange showed, after it opened at 378.54 to the dollar.
