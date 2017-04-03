UPDATE 1-Nigerian ex-oil minister cha...

UPDATE 1-Nigerian ex-oil minister charged with money laundering - crimes agency

Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday. Three members of the National Electoral Commission "allegedly received bribes from a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, ahead of the 2015 general election", said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a statement.

