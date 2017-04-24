UPDATE 1-Nigeria central bank to sell...

UPDATE 1-Nigeria central bank to sell $150 mln at currency forward sale

Read more: Reuters

Nigeria's central bank offered $150 million in currency forwards at an auction on Monday, it said in a statement, part of its efforts to narrow the spread between official and black market exchange rates and improve foreign exchange liquidity. Traders, citing a notice from the central bank, said settlement will be between one week and 45 days.

