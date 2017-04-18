UK-based Nigerian petitions IGP over alleged harassment by FCID, INTERPOL
By Evelyn Usman A United Kingdom-based Nigerian, Bankole Oni Ogunnowo and his Nigerian-based ex-partner, Mercy Adeto-kunbo Oluwaseyifunmi have appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to stop the alleged intimidation of their lives by policemen. Ogunowo, popularly known for organizing beauty pageants in Nigeria, accused operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID Annex, Alagbon and those of the INTERPOL of constantly intimidating him and his lover over a matter he said had been decided in a United Kingdom Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Wed
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC