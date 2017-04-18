UK-based Nigerian petitions IGP over alleged harassment by FCID, INTERPOL

By Evelyn Usman A United Kingdom-based Nigerian, Bankole Oni Ogunnowo and his Nigerian-based ex-partner, Mercy Adeto-kunbo Oluwaseyifunmi have appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to stop the alleged intimidation of their lives by policemen. Ogunowo, popularly known for organizing beauty pageants in Nigeria, accused operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID Annex, Alagbon and those of the INTERPOL of constantly intimidating him and his lover over a matter he said had been decided in a United Kingdom Court.

