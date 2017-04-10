U.S. agrees to sell fighter jets to N...

U.S. agrees to sell fighter jets to Nigeria -Nigerian military official

17 hrs ago

The United States has agreed to sell fighter jets to Nigeria to help in its fight against Boko Haram and talks underway include possible U.S. assistance in training, surveillance and military intelligence sharing, a senior Nigerian military official said on Monday. "Yes, I can confirm to you that the U.S. has agreed to sell some fighter jets to us to support in the ongoing insurgency war," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Chicago, IL

