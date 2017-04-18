Two Turks kidnapped in Nigeria freed:...

Two Turks kidnapped in Nigeria freed: Police

A general view of an area severely damaged by oil pollution close to an illegal oil refinery on April 19, 2017 in the Niger Delta region near the city of Warri. Two Turkish construction workers abducted by gunmen earlier this month in oil-rich southern Nigeria have been freed, police said April 21. The workers for BKS Construction Company were released on April 19 and "have been reunited with their colleagues after medical assessment," police commissioner Donald Awunah told reporters.

Chicago, IL

