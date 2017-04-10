Tinubu urges Nigerians to strive to be more like Jesus
Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, on Sunday felicitated with Christians at Easter, saying it was another opportunity to redeem the nation from the throes of challenges that had plagued her. Tinubu in her Easter message entitled - 'A Second Chance', said that it was another chance to set in motion the change that each person would like to see, and build the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC