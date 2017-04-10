Tinubu urges Nigerians to strive to b...

Tinubu urges Nigerians to strive to be more like Jesus

15 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, on Sunday felicitated with Christians at Easter, saying it was another opportunity to redeem the nation from the throes of challenges that had plagued her. Tinubu in her Easter message entitled - 'A Second Chance', said that it was another chance to set in motion the change that each person would like to see, and build the nation.

