Three years later, nearly 200 Nigerian schoolgirls still missing
Three years later, nearly 200 Nigerian schoolgirls still missing Distraught parents criticize the government for not bringing back their girls, captured by Boko Haram militants. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oqUvMA Cardinal John Onaiyekan, center, and bring back our girls campaigners stand during a protest calling on the government to rescue the remaining kidnapped girls who were abducted almost three years ago, in Abuja, Nigeria, on April.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
