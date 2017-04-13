Three years later, nearly 200 Nigeria...

Three years later, nearly 200 Nigerian schoolgirls still missing

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: USA Today

Three years later, nearly 200 Nigerian schoolgirls still missing Distraught parents criticize the government for not bringing back their girls, captured by Boko Haram militants. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oqUvMA Cardinal John Onaiyekan, center, and bring back our girls campaigners stand during a protest calling on the government to rescue the remaining kidnapped girls who were abducted almost three years ago, in Abuja, Nigeria, on April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,264,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC