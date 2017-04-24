The Ailing President And The Coming Conflagration In Nigeria by Fani-Kayode

As each day passes he looks more and more like the colourful creature called Golum in J.R. Tolkien's 'Lord of the Rings' This is a man who came back from the United Kingdom as an ailing and fading ghost and who, despite all entreties and pleas from men and women of goodwill, has refused to resign. Since he came back he has not been seen in any public function, apart from the usual friday mosque prayers, and he has not presided over or been able to attend any of the weekly National Executive Council meetings in the last three weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.