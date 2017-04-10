Sultan commends National Ummah for su...

Sultan commends National Ummah for supporting agriculture in Nigeria

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, on Sunday commended the National Ummah Association for supporting agriculture in Nigeria. The Convention which has as its theme: "Agriculture: Panacea to Nigeria's Economic Recession", was aimed at addressing the cognate issues of hunger in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ... Apr 13 Uproot disease_en... 1
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,351,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC