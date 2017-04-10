Sultan commends National Ummah for supporting agriculture in Nigeria
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, on Sunday commended the National Ummah Association for supporting agriculture in Nigeria. The Convention which has as its theme: "Agriculture: Panacea to Nigeria's Economic Recession", was aimed at addressing the cognate issues of hunger in the country.
