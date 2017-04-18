Seven killed as electric cable falls ...

Seven killed as electric cable falls on Nigerians watching Manchester United tie

Seven people have died after a live electrical cable fell on a gathering of people watching a Manchester United match in southern Nigeria. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/seven-killed-as-electric-cable-falls-on-nigerians-watching-manchester-united-tie-35641703.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35641702.ece/616ea/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-22e9c30b-8956-4356-a5b7-885cd2c6ea26_I1.jpg Seven people have died after a live electrical cable fell on a gathering of people watching a Manchester United match in southern Nigeria.

