Saraki, US ambassador meet over sale of attack planes to Nigeria

By Henry Umoru ABUJA- AHEAD of plans to forward with the sale of high-tech aircraft to Nigeria for the nation's campaign against Boko Haram Islamic extremists by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, Senate President Bukola Saraki was yesterday engaged in a marathon meeting with the administration of the United States. The meeting which took place at the Senate President's office yesterday was with the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, W. Stuart Symington, just as the meeting which took place was a closed session between the Senate President and his guest.

