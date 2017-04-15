Road to e-voting: How ICT stakeholder...

Road to e-voting: How ICT stakeholders charted course for Nigeria's first electronic voting system

THE National Assembly last week ammended the electoral act 2010, to legalise the use of smart card readers for the authentication of accredited voters. The amendment also paves the way for electronic voting in future elections.

