Road to e-voting: How ICT stakeholders charted course for Nigeria's first electronic voting system
THE National Assembly last week ammended the electoral act 2010, to legalise the use of smart card readers for the authentication of accredited voters. The amendment also paves the way for electronic voting in future elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
|Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre...
|Oct '16
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Muslim SoulMates
|Oct '16
|naman
|4
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC