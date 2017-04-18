Police inspector shot dead in Anambra
Two armed men operating on a motorcycle on Saturday shot dead a police inspector in Ogidi, near Onitsha in Anambra, police authorities have confirmed. The Divisional Police Officer , Ogidi Police Station, Mr Hassan Musa, who confirmed the incident, toldnewsmen that the hoodlums collected the AK47 riffle the deceased was carrying.
