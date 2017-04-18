Police Fire Bullets at Nigerians Demand Release of Ibraheem Zakzaky
Massive rallies were held in Nigeria, calling for the Immediate and unconditional release of the Leader of the Islamic Movement Sheikh Ibraheem Zekzaky, while Nigerian police reportedly used live bullets to disperse protesters. According to local media in Kaduna state, a peaceful protest held on Tuesday for the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria Sheikh Ibraheem Zekzaky turned violent after police fired live bullets at the demonstrators.
