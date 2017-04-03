PGA Nigeria names Mark life Vice-Pres...

PGA Nigeria names Mark life Vice-President

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

Former President of Nigerian Senate, Senator David Mark was at the weekend named as Life Vice President of the Professional Golfers Association of Nigeria . SET FOR TEE OFF - Former Senate President, Senator David Mark poses with Ben Etiaba, the newly elected Chairman of Enugu Sports Club before the tee-off at a Golf tournament in Oturkpo, Benue State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC