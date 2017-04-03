PDP: Supreme Court verdict will resolve crisis - Chieftain
National Vice-Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party , Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, said impending Supreme Court verdict rather than political solution would resolve the party's leadership crisis. Ogidi told newsmen that the expected ruling would help to lay to rest, many issues that could re-emerge and trouble the party in future.
