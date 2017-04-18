Over 50 people arrested in Nigeria fo...

Over 50 people arrested in Nigeria for celebrating same-sex wedding

According to IB Times , Nigerian police in the northern city of Zaria have arrested 53 young men, most of them students, for attending a party at a motel organised for two men who got married last week. Same-sex marriage is illegal in conservative Nigeria, with those breaking the law facing up to 14 years in prison, although some couples choose to perform symbolic ceremonies despite the risk of arrest.

Chicago, IL


