Osinbajo to ambassadors: Help reduce corruption, raise Nigeria's image

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has sent out an urgent message to the newly appointed ambassadors with a charge that they should help change the embarrassing narrative on corruption and improve the nation's image abroad. Osinbajo handed down the plea while addressing the envoys at the end of a four-day introduction programme organised by the Ministry of Finance for 44 non-career ambassadors-designate which ended in Abuja on Tuesday.

