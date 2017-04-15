Osinbajo to ambassadors: Help reduce ...

Osinbajo to ambassadors: Help reduce corruption, raise Nigeria's image

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Soni Daniel, Northern Region Editor Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has sent out an urgent message to the newly appointed ambassadors with a charge that they should help change the embarrassing narrative on corruption and improve the nation's image abroad. Osinbajo handed down the plea while addressing the envoys at the end of a four-day introduction programme organised by the Ministry of Finance for 44 non-career ambassadors-designate which ended in Abuja on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,965 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC