'Nnamdi Kalu, you are a boy for calling Nigeria a zoo'

Osita Okechukwu , the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, today in Enugu, described the imprisoned leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu as a boy for calling Nigeria a zoo. He allegedly told newsmen that Kalu went to a radio station to rant and try to separate blessed Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.