Nigeria's Jonathan blames Obama for 2015 election defeat

Nigeria's Jonathan blames Obama for 2015 election defeat

Vanguard

Nigeria's Goodluck Jonathan has blamed Barack Obama for his 2015 presidential election defeat to Muhammadu Buhari, alleging the former US president headed a global conspiracy to get rid of him. Jonathan made the allegations in a new book out on Friday called "Against The Run of Play", which documents how he became the first Nigerian incumbent head of state to lose an election.

