Nigeria's Buhari suspends key aides over alleged graft
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday suspended two key aides over an alleged contract scam and for keeping an unauthorised stash of cash in a private home, his office said. Buhari "has ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Mr David Babachir Lawal, in the award of contracts" in the north-east, the presidency said in a statement.
