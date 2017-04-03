Nigeria's biggest oil pipeline will s...

Nigeria's biggest oil pipeline will soon be completed - Okwuosa, Oilserv GCEO

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction industry has played a major role in the development and advancement of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. The introduction of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development policy by the Federal Government was aimed at encouraging the participation of indigenous companies in the industry, which will not only generate an increase in oil and gas production and contribute to Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product, but will also lead to the engagement and employment of Nigerians who may have been unemployed.

