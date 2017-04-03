Nigeria's airports record 2.3% increa...

Nigeria's airports record 2.3% increase in domestic passengers in 2yrs - NBS

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

The National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed that Nigeria's airports recorded an increase of 2.3 per cent in domestic passengers in 2015 and 2016. The NBS made this figure known in its Fourth Quarter 2016 and Full Year 2016 Air Transportation Data released in Abuja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to... Feb '17 Solarman 1
News Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ... Jan '17 True Christian wi... 8
News Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f... Dec '16 Romp 2
News FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far... Nov '16 charzey 1
News Fulani cattle breeders tackle Fayose over 'arre... Oct '16 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Muslim SoulMates Oct '16 naman 4
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,646 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC