Nigerians question #BBNaija winner Efe's rap game
Nigerians didn't let Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba off lightly after his performance at the AY Live Show that held on Easter Sunday. According to reactions on social media, Efe who became N25million richer a week ago should forget about rap and look for something better.
