Nigerians face tough foes as Tombim Futures 1 serves off
It promises to be a bumper harvest of tennis action in Nigeria for the next five weeks as the Tombim Tennis Futures 1 serves off today in Abuja, with seven Nigerians competing in the singles draw of 32. Nigeria's top player, Sylvester Emmanuel faces a tough duel against world no 311 from Italy, Aessandro Bega, who is the seed of he computer point-awarding tournament. Another Nigerian, Clifford Enosoregbe has a date with British qualifier, Joe Cooper even as Emmanuel Emeruwa faces seventh seed, Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe Also bidding to reach the second round, home boy, Imeh Ubon must navigate past Mark Fynn of Zimbabwe while Thomas Otu is on a collision course with compatriot Henry Atseye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|53 Men Arrested in Nigeria for Attending 'Gay W...
|Apr 22
|Christardy
|1
|Nigeria's Buhari orders corruption probe over h...
|Apr 19
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they ...
|Apr 13
|Uproot disease_en...
|1
|Nigerians starved of electricity access turn to...
|Feb '17
|Solarman
|1
|Jehovah's Witness wins tricycle as Oritsejafor ...
|Jan '17
|True Christian wi...
|8
|Sultan rejects bill seeking equal inheritance f...
|Dec '16
|Romp
|2
|FG, diary giant partner to tackle herdsmen, far...
|Nov '16
|charzey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC