Nigerians face tough foes as Tombim Futures 1 serves off

It promises to be a bumper harvest of tennis action in Nigeria for the next five weeks as the Tombim Tennis Futures 1 serves off today in Abuja, with seven Nigerians competing in the singles draw of 32. Nigeria's top player, Sylvester Emmanuel faces a tough duel against world no 311 from Italy, Aessandro Bega, who is the seed of he computer point-awarding tournament. Another Nigerian, Clifford Enosoregbe has a date with British qualifier, Joe Cooper even as Emmanuel Emeruwa faces seventh seed, Benjamin Lock of Zimbabwe Also bidding to reach the second round, home boy, Imeh Ubon must navigate past Mark Fynn of Zimbabwe while Thomas Otu is on a collision course with compatriot Henry Atseye.

