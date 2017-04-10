Nigerians can now file tax returns online -FIRS

Director of Information and Communication Technology, ICT, of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS,Mr. Kola Okunola, told journalists at a workshop, in Abuja, yesterday, with the introduction of Integrated Tax Administration System, ITAS, tax payers could do business with the FIRS without physically visiting its offices. He said: "ITAS automates the processes for registration, self assessment, audit, payments, refund, accounting and other functions of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

