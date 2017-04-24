Nigerian workers, pillars of the nation - Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has described Nigerian workers as the pillars and driving force of the nation in view of their invaluable contributions to national development. Saraki made this known in a message signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja at the weekend to mark this year's 2017 Workers' Day celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.