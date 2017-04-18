Nigerian traders set for Buhari's N14...

Nigerian traders set for Buhari's N140b GEEP fund

The National Association of Nigerian Traders says it is ready to access the N140 billion Federal Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme fund, initiated by the Buhari administration. Mr Ken Ukaoha, the President of NANTS who spoke in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the fund was meant for traders, artisans, market men and women.

Chicago, IL

