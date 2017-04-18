Nigerian system geared towards making people ill - Idris

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Olajide Idris has stated that allocation of just five percent to the health sector in the face of series of health challenges confronting the country is evidence that the system is geared towards making Nigerians ill. Speaking at the 25th Anniversary of Adcem Pharmaceuticals Limited, Idris, however, called on Social Enterprise to support the government, saying government can't solve everything and that everybody's input is required in the system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.